President Ilham Aliyev visited secondary school No 1 and Saint Elisæus Jotaari Church in Nij settlement, Gabala VIDEO

Gabala, May 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited the secondary school No 1 and Saint Elisæus Jotaari Church in Nij settlement of Gabala district.

The head of state, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva first visited the secondary school No 1 in Nij settlement.

Built in 1857, the school enrolls 135 pupils.

X X X

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then visited Saint Elisæus Jotaari Church, and lit candles here.

It was noted that the church in Nij settlement had also been restored by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2006 and made available to the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community. The Saint Elisæus Church was built in 1823.

There are currently three churches and two mosques in Nij settlement, a small model of tolerance. About 4,000 of the world's 10,000 Udis live in Nij settlement of Gabala district.

-This is a symbol of our church, the Albanian church.

President Ilham Aliyev: Is it a cross?

- Yes, Mr. President, an octagon. We have eight crosses and twelve apostles. We saw it in Tug.

Memorial photos were taken.

- Thank you very much, may Allah protect you. We see your support everywhere, it is a great pleasure for us.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much, I will always be with you.

- We will often go to the Karabakh region. With the grace of Allah, we too will maintain this environment.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Thank you.

Leyla Aliyeva: Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.