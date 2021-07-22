President Ilham Aliyev visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Goranboy
AzerTAg.az
22.07.2021 [17:00]
Goranboy, July 22, AZERTAC
As part of his trip to the western part of the country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Goranboy district.
The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Goranboy.
