    President Ilham Aliyev visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Goranboy

    22.07.2021 [17:00]

    Goranboy, July 22, AZERTAC

    As part of his trip to the western part of the country, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Goranboy district.

    The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Goranboy.

