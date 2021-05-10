Nakhchivan, May 10, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Nakhchivan. The head of state put flowers at the statue, paid tribute to the national leader.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter