  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev was deeply saddened by news of death of Ali bey Huseynzade`s daughter Feyzaver khanum

    25.04.2020 [16:18]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has noted that he was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Ali bey Huseynzade`s daughter Feyzaver khanum.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his sorrow over this heavy loss:

    ”I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Feyzaver Turan Alpsar, the daughter of Ali bey Huseynzade, a prominent representative of Azerbaijan`s literary and public thought, a famous educator and writer.

    Feyzaver Turan Alpsar played an important role in preserving the literary and scientific heritage of the great thinker. She was awarded the “Dostlug” Order and the “100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918-2018)” jubilee medal for her contributions to the strengthening of cultural relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey.

    May Allah rest her soul in peace!

    Baku, 25 April 2020”

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev was deeply saddened by news of death of Ali bey Huseynzade`s daughter Feyzaver khanum
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    24.04.2020 [12:46]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families VIDEO
    24.04.2020 [12:44]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of main gas pipeline laid to Sumgayit VIDEO
    22.04.2020 [19:51]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    20.04.2020 [18:53]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    President Ilham Aliyev was deeply saddened by news of death of Ali bey Huseynzade`s daughter Feyzaver khanum