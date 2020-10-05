  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel

    05.10.2020 [10:44]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today been interviewed by TRT Haber (News) TV channel.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2020 [20:38]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijani Army liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions
    05.10.2020 [20:08]
    Mehriban Aliyeva: Each of us is obliged to do our best to bring the moment of the Great Victory closer
    05.10.2020 [06:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Al ArabiyaTV channel VIDEO
    04.10.2020 [21:55]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel