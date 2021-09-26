  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev will address nation on the occasion of the Remembrance Day on September 27

    26.09.2021 [12:45]

    Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev will address the nation on September 27 at 10:00 on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance.

    AZERTAC reports that the address will be broadcast on TV channels.

