President Ilham Aliyev`s interview with local TV channels in spotlight of foreign media

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

A number of foreign media outlets have widely covered President Ilham Aliyev`s interview with Azerbaijan Television, Public Television and Real Television following the groundbreaking ceremony of the offshore operations of the Absheron field at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant.

The foreign media primarily drew the audience's attention to the Azerbaijani President's statements on the heinous policy of the Armenian leadership and its provocations.

Turkish Anadolu Agency, Hurriyet, Milliyet, Sabah, Takvim and other popular newspapers, TRT HABER, TGRT, HABER TURK, A HABER, NTV TV channels, Russia's TASS, Interfax and RIA Novosti news agencies, "Lenta.ru", "News.ru", "Vesti Kavkaza", "Pravda.ru", "Moskovsky Komsomolets" and "Kommersant" newspapers, REN TV, TVC, 360 tv, EU’s information-analytical publication EU Politics, Egypt's Asyaelyoum and Aldiplomasy news agencies, Romania's News24hours, Ukraine's RBC-Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan's Goldenbridgenews, Georgia's Interpressnews, Dalgatv, 24news, News websites published articles and broadcast programs on President Ilham Aliyev`s interview.

The articles quoted President Ilham Aliyev's statements on Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, illegal settlement of Armenia in the occupied territories, violation of the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict, and other issues.

The Turkish media outlets also hailed President Ilham Aliyev`s highlighting Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.