President Ilham met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels
AzerTAg.az
15.12.2021 [16:31]
Brussels, December 15, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels.
