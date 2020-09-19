President Infantino uses virtual FIFA Congress platform to encourage football’s safe return

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent out a message of encouragement to all 211 of FIFA’s member associations (MAs) via videoconference as the FIFA Congress convened remotely for the first time ever, according to the official website of FIFA.

Meeting online during the global pandemic, with the football landscape looking very different to the backdrop to the previous Congress in 2019, President Infantino restated FIFA’s support for the football community. He lauded the FIFA Council’s June decision to make available up to USD 1.5 billion, largely funded from the organisation’s solid financial reserves, in order to support the MAs through the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan, which has already seen over 150 MAs submit funding applications: “FIFA is not facing a crisis, but football is... The money goes where it has to go: to football, and to help football.”