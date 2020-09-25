  • HOMEPAGE
    President: Our citizens' life and health is priority for us, despite the economic difficulties caused by pandemic

    25.09.2020 [00:43]

    Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

    "Our citizens' life and health is priority for us, despite the economic difficulties caused by pandemic. The socio-economic stimulus package worth over $2 billion has been released to ensure economic stability, tackle employment issues, and ensure macroeconomic and fiscal stability. The social relief measures cover nearly 5 million people, which is a half of our population," said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the general debates of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a video format, AZERTAC reports.

    "The World Health Organization named Azerbaijan an example in the fight against the pandemic. We have made voluntary contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million in 2 equal tranches. The second tranche was allocated for the Non-Aligned Movement’s member states. Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries with respect to coronavirus," the President said.

