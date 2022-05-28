President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Although our diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago, the unity of our destinies extends to the depths of history

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

“Although our diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago, the unity of our destinies extends to the depths of history. In 1915 in Canakkale, in 1918 in Ganja, Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan, our hearts and wrists were side by side in a common struggle,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival in Baku.

“This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of our diplomatic relations with great pride. Inspired by our common history, we are further strengthening the friendship and love between us, we are strengthening our unity and equality,” the Turkish President emphasized.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed the power of love between Turkiye and Azerbaijan with these beautiful verses of the late Bakhtiyar Vahabzade:

Two sons of a mother,

Two branches of a tree,

This one is great, and this one is great,

Azerbaijan, Turkiye.

Our religion is one, our language is one,

Our month is one, our year is year,

Our love is one, our path is one,

Azerbaijan, Turkiye.