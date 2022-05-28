  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Although our diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago, the unity of our destinies extends to the depths of history

    28.05.2022 [21:38]

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “Although our diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago, the unity of our destinies extends to the depths of history. In 1915 in Canakkale, in 1918 in Ganja, Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan, our hearts and wrists were side by side in a common struggle,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his speech at the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival in Baku.

    “This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of our diplomatic relations with great pride. Inspired by our common history, we are further strengthening the friendship and love between us, we are strengthening our unity and equality,” the Turkish President emphasized.

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed the power of love between Turkiye and Azerbaijan with these beautiful verses of the late Bakhtiyar Vahabzade:

     
    Two sons of a mother,
    Two branches of a tree,
    This one is great, and this one is great,
    Azerbaijan, Turkiye.
     
    Our religion is one, our language is one,
    Our month is one, our year is year,
    Our love is one, our path is one,
    Azerbaijan, Turkiye.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Although our diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago, the unity of our destinies extends to the depths of history
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.05.2022 [22:08]
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes working visit to Azerbaijan
    28.05.2022 [21:47]
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: I am very pleased to be with you on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day
    28.05.2022 [21:27]
    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made post on his visit to Azerbaijan
    28.05.2022 [19:23]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Turkiye and Azerbaijan have become a global powerhouse by joining forces
    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Although our diplomatic relations were established 30 years ago, the unity of our destinies extends to the depths of history