President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made post on his visit to Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
28.05.2022 [21:27]
Baku, May 28, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a post on his visit to Azerbaijan on his Twitter account.
“We have realized TEKNOFEST, which is the world’s most famous aviation, space and technology festival, in Baku under the slogan "One nation, two states, one festival," President Recep tayyip Erdogan said.
"We will continue to open up new horizons for our youth in several such projects together with Azerbaijan, and advance our national technology together," the Turkish President Tweeted.
"In Azerbaijan with Akinci," the Turkish president said in his another post.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
28.05.2022 [22:08]
28.05.2022 [21:47]
28.05.2022 [21:38]
MULTIMEDIA
28.05.2022 [22:08]
28.05.2022 [21:47]
28.05.2022 [21:38]
28.05.2022 [21:27]
28.05.2022 [15:45]
28.05.2022 [15:17]
28.05.2022 [14:07]
28.05.2022 [11:28]
27.05.2022 [20:53]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
27.05.2022 [20:53]
27.05.2022 [17:27]
27.05.2022 [17:02]
26.05.2022 [21:26]
25.05.2022 [18:22]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
27.05.2022 [18:52]
26.05.2022 [19:18]
26.05.2022 [19:11]
25.05.2022 [20:03]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
28.05.2022 [19:22]
28.05.2022 [15:42]
28.05.2022 [13:50]
28.05.2022 [09:10]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note