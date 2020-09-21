President: The aggressive rhetoric and provocations of Armenia show that Armenia is preparing for a new aggression against Azerbaijan

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

“The aggressive rhetoric and provocations of Armenia show that Armenia is preparing for a new aggression against Azerbaijan. We call on the UN and international community to urge Armenia to refrain from another military aggression,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the high-level meeting in a video format to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

“All responsibility lies on the military-political leadership of Armenia for instigating provocations and escalation of tension.

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict must be resolved on the basis of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity according to the UN Security Council Resolutions,” the head of state emphasized.