  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President: The issue of restoring the ceasefire cannot be discussed at a time when Armenia has launched a new attack on us

    05.10.2020 [16:56]

    Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

    “The ceasefire must be provided under certain conditions, because the calls we have received so far are simply intended to ensure a ceasefire, stop the war and then continue discussions. It is not being elaborated to us what kind of discussions there may be and on what basis they may be continued,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with TRT Haber TV channel.

    “We have been involved in these discussions for almost 30 years, and we have been doing that with certain hopes. If we hadn’t had hopes, of course, we would not have participated in these discussions. Discussions have always been based on existing principles. Among these principles is the issue of restoring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Issues of a gradual liberation of the occupied territories, their return to us and the maintaining of peace were the subjects of discussion. But Armenia has launched a new attack on us, violating the principles we have learned from the very beginning. Of course, we launched a counter-offensive and are liberating our lands with the help of Azerbaijani soldiers. Therefore, the issue of restoring the ceasefire alone cannot be discussed,” the head of state said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President: The issue of restoring the ceasefire cannot be discussed at a time when Armenia has launched a new attack on us
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.10.2020 [21:24]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s recent attacks against Azerbaijan indicate the terror policy that it is pursuing at state level
    05.10.2020 [20:12]
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President: Armenia resorts to provocations to hide its failures
    05.10.2020 [19:20]
    Foreign Ministry: Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities are aimed at embroiling third countries in the conflict
    05.10.2020 [19:02]
    The London Post highlights Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant’s statement condemning Armenia’s shelling of residential settlements of Azerbaijan
    President: The issue of restoring the ceasefire cannot be discussed at a time when Armenia has launched a new attack on us