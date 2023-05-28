President: The new face of the city of Lachin today shows again how strong our independence is

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

“The new face of the new city of Lachin today shows again how strong our independence is. Because in a matter of seven to eight months, most of the city has been completely rebuilt and is now at your disposal. The first 20 families have been in Lachin since yesterday, and many more will arrive by the end of June. So about 4,000 people will live in Lachin, perhaps even more at the first stage,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

“In total, 700 buildings were built in seven to eight months, of which 620 were individual residential buildings, nine apartment buildings and a total of 144 apartments. Thus, a total of 764 families can live in the city of Lachin. But this is not the end of our program yet. The master plan of the city of Lachin has been prepared and will be presented today. We have a very clear idea about the work to be done in the city of Lachin in the second phase, so I think that even more people will be able to live in Lachin by the end of the year,” the head of state pointed out.