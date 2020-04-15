President: The results of the Munich Security Conference blew Armenian propaganda to smithereens

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

"The Munich Security Conference is the number one security conference in the world. This time, there was an opportunity to communicate both historical facts and the truth about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to a wide audience. Because this audience covers millions of people. The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia were in a live debate for the first time in history. There was a great interest in these debates. This once again showed that Armenian propaganda is based on fraud, lies and mythology,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a video conference on the socio-economic results of the first quarter of 2020.

“Our words are based on history, historical documents, historical realities and international law. Therefore, the results of the Munich Security Conference blew the Armenian propaganda to smithereens and put an end to the false information they had been fabricating for many years. Of course, it is possible that these attempts will be continued, but no-one will believe them,” the head of state said.