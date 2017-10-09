    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President: Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a very reliable partner and decent country in the world

    09.10.2017 [19:08]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan successfully carries out a multi-vector foreign policy. We have established mutually beneficial relations with all countries, and we have succeeded. Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a very reliable partner and decent country in the world,” said President Ilham Aliyev at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future.

    President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the successes of the country’s foreign policy.

    “This year our country’s position on the international arena has been further strengthened. Our foreign policy is also open and independent, and this is welcomed by the international community with great sympathy,” the head of state said.

    The President that Azerbaijan`s foreign policy serves national interests and that Azerbaijan is a country enjoying great respect and very positive reputation on the international scene.

    “Today, we have managed to present ourselves as an independent nation on the world scale, as a country with a independent foreign policy. Perhaps, there is a strong political will, a people-government unity, and many other factors behind this success. Economic independence is of particular importance among these factors. That's why, I think that our foreign exchange reserves` growing by $4.5 billion is one of the most successful indicators of the nine months,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President: Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a very reliable partner and decent country in the world
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.10.2017 [15:50]
    Belarus President, Azerbaijani Minister discuss prospects of military and technical cooperation
    09.10.2017 [14:24]
    Azerbaijani FM: GUAM is important platform for cooperation among member states
    09.10.2017 [12:18]
    Participants of regional conference on tackling cybercrime pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
    08.10.2017 [15:20]
    Mikheil Janelidze: Azerbaijan has an important role in GUAM
    President: Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a very reliable partner and decent country in the world