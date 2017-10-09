President: Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a very reliable partner and decent country in the world

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan successfully carries out a multi-vector foreign policy. We have established mutually beneficial relations with all countries, and we have succeeded. Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a very reliable partner and decent country in the world,” said President Ilham Aliyev at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future.

President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the successes of the country’s foreign policy.

“This year our country’s position on the international arena has been further strengthened. Our foreign policy is also open and independent, and this is welcomed by the international community with great sympathy,” the head of state said.

The President that Azerbaijan`s foreign policy serves national interests and that Azerbaijan is a country enjoying great respect and very positive reputation on the international scene.

“Today, we have managed to present ourselves as an independent nation on the world scale, as a country with a independent foreign policy. Perhaps, there is a strong political will, a people-government unity, and many other factors behind this success. Economic independence is of particular importance among these factors. That's why, I think that our foreign exchange reserves` growing by $4.5 billion is one of the most successful indicators of the nine months,” President Ilham Aliyev said.