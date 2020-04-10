President: World Health Organization considers Azerbaijan as an exemplary country for pandemic measures

Baku, 10 April, AZERTAC

“In his letter sent to me on 23 March, Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the work done in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is considered as an exemplary country for the measures taken against the pandemic,” said President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council held through videoconferencing.

The President noted that Azerbaijan plays an active role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic both domestically and globally.

“Azerbaijan has demonstrated global solidarity and provided voluntary financial assistance to the World Health Organization in the fight against coronavirus. On 13 March, Azerbaijan signed a donor agreement to provide voluntary financial assistance to the COVID-19 Appeal Fund within the framework of the World Health Organization's Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan. We appreciate the important role the World Health Organization has been playing in the global fight against the pandemic,” the head of state said.