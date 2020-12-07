  • HOMEPAGE
    President: Young people studying at Italian-Azerbaijani University will make special contribution to relations between the two countries VIDEO

    07.12.2020 [18:07]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    “We have major plans in relation to the humanitarian field and already have many ongoing projects. During my state visit to Italy, cooperation in the field of education was also discussed,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received a delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato.

    The head of state said: “We have agreed to establish an Italian-Azerbaijani University. Upon my return to Baku, I gave relevant instructions on this issue. I think that a building for the university will be built in the near future. I keep this issue in the spotlight and am regularly informed about it. I must also say that based on the information provided to me, there will be several faculties in the university.”

    “When I looked at the list, I saw that there was no faculty of architecture, so I suggested that it be added. After all, Italian architecture is a universal human asset, and the construction sector, which is widespread in our country, must certainly have a modern appearance. Of course, young people studying at the Italian-Azerbaijani University will make a special contribution to the relations between the two countries,” the President added.

    President: Young people studying at Italian-Azerbaijani University will make special contribution to relations between the two countries VIDEO