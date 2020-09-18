  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    President allocates AZN 10.05m for renovation of roads in Khatai

    18.09.2020 [17:12]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue renovation of roads in Khatai district, Baku.

    Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 10.05 million manats for the renovation of roads in the district.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President allocates AZN 10.05m for renovation of roads in Khatai
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    President allocates AZN 1.4m for renovation of roads in Pirallahi
    16.09.2020 [16:20]
    President allocates AZN 1.4m for renovation of roads in Pirallahi
    President allocates AZN 11.6 m for renovation of roads in Baku
    20.04.2020 [18:18]
    President allocates AZN 11.6 m for renovation of roads in Baku
    President allocates additional funds for renovation of roads in Surakhani
    15.04.2019 [20:07]
    President allocates additional funds for renovation of roads in Surakhani
    President allocates funding for reconstruction of road in Baku
    18.05.2018 [10:45]
    President allocates funding for reconstruction of road in Baku
    Other news in this section
    16.09.2020 [16:20]
    President allocates AZN 1.4m for renovation of roads in Pirallahi
    20.04.2020 [18:18]
    President allocates AZN 11.6 m for renovation of roads in Baku
    17.03.2020 [13:00]
    ® Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance
    11.10.2019 [14:58]
    ® President of Swiss Council of States visits Holcim Azerbaijan cement plant
    President allocates AZN 10.05m for renovation of roads in Khatai