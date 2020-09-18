President allocates AZN 10.05m for renovation of roads in Khatai
AzerTAg.az
18.09.2020 [17:12]
Baku, September 18, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue renovation of roads in Khatai district, Baku.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 10.05 million manats for the renovation of roads in the district.
