  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    President allocates AZN 1.9m for renovation of roads in Badamdar

    21.09.2020 [16:32]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue renovation of roads in Sabayil district, Baku.

    Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 1.9 million manats for the continuation of renovation of the roads in Badamdar settlement, Sabayil district.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President allocates AZN 1.9m for renovation of roads in Badamdar
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.09.2020 [17:12]
    President allocates AZN 10.05m for renovation of roads in Khatai
    16.09.2020 [16:20]
    President allocates AZN 1.4m for renovation of roads in Pirallahi
    20.04.2020 [18:18]
    President allocates AZN 11.6 m for renovation of roads in Baku
    17.03.2020 [13:00]
    ® Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance
    President allocates AZN 1.9m for renovation of roads in Badamdar