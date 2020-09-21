Baku, September 21, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue renovation of roads in Sabayil district, Baku. Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 1.9 million manats for the continuation of renovation of the roads in Badamdar settlement, Sabayil district.

AZERTAG.AZ : President allocates AZN 1.9m for renovation of roads in Badamdar

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter