Baku, July 25, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Boyat-Bilayan-Hajilar-Garakhanli road in Aghjabadi district. Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 7.6 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people.

AZERTAG.AZ : President allocates funding for construction of road in Aghjabadi

