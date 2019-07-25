    • / REGIONS

    REGIONS


    President allocates funding for construction of road in Aghjabadi

    25.07.2019 [16:19]

    Baku, July 25, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Boyat-Bilayan-Hajilar-Garakhanli road in Aghjabadi district.

    Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 7.6 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people.

    AZERTAG.AZ : President allocates funding for construction of road in Aghjabadi
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Astara
    02.07.2019 [17:39]
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Astara
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Goychay
    06.04.2019 [12:11]
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Goychay
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Gusar
    16.11.2018 [14:44]
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Gusar
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Salyan
    03.10.2018 [11:24]
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Salyan
    Other news in this section
    27.07.2019 [15:49]
    Bilal Erdogan visits House Museum of Nuru Pasha in Ganja
    26.07.2019 [14:16]
    First National Yaylag Festival kicks off in Gadabay
    02.07.2019 [17:39]
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Astara
    23.05.2019 [19:04]
    ® Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center opens in Lankaran
    President allocates funding for construction of road in Aghjabadi