Baku, November 4, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Buzovna-Mardakan-Gala road in Khazar district of Baku. Under the presidential order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 5,600,000 manats for the construction of the road connecting three residential areas with a total population of 55,000 people.

AZERTAG.AZ : President allocates funding for construction of road in Baku

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter