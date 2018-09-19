Baku, September 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to renovate Alat-Astara-state border with Iran (81 km)-Bilasuvar road. Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 3 million manats for the renovation of the road. -0-

AZERTAG.AZ : President allocates funding for renovation of Alat-Astara-state border with Iran-Bilasuvar road

