President allocates funds for construction of school in Nij settlement, Gabala district

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing an allocation for the construction of a new school in Nij settlement, Gabala district. Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated 1,5 million manats for the construction of a 360-seat new building for the school No4 in the settlement.

