    President allocates funds for construction of school in Nij settlement, Gabala district

    17.05.2021 [18:32]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing an allocation for the construction of a new school in Nij settlement, Gabala district.

    Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated 1,5 million manats for the construction of a 360-seat new building for the school No4 in the settlement.

