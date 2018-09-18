    • / REGIONS

    President approves funding for construction of multi-storey residential building in Bilasuvar

    18.09.2018 [19:32]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on improvement of living conditions of the population in the city of Bilasuvar.

    Under the presidential Order, Bilasuvar District Executive Authority is allocated 3 million manats for the construction of a 48-apartment residential building in the city.

