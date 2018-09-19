President approves funding for construction of new school in Bilasuvar

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, approving funds for the construction of a new school in the city of Bilasuvar. Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is allocated two million manats for the construction of the 1,176-seat school in the city.

