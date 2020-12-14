  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President approves payments for damage caused to civilian population as result of Armenian aggression

    14.12.2020 [19:26]

    Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, approving payments for the damage caused to civilian population as a result of the aggression of the Armenian armed forces starting from September 27th.

    Under the presidential order, each family whose house was destroyed or damaged will be paid AZN6,000 for damage to household items, while AZN1,500 will be paid to each family member for damage to personal belongings.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President approves payments for damage caused to civilian population as result of Armenian aggression
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2020 [00:40]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: President Ilham Aliyev considers U.S. unilateral sanctions imposed on Turkey unacceptable
    14.12.2020 [12:02]
    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: We call on Armenia to strictly adhere to requirements of the trilateral statement and to refrain from destructive activities
    13.12.2020 [16:54]
    State Security Service and Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan issue joint statement
    13.12.2020 [11:36]
    Azerbaijani, Russian FMs have phone talk
    President approves payments for damage caused to civilian population as result of Armenian aggression