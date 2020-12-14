Baku, December 14, AZERTAC President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, approving payments for the damage caused to civilian population as a result of the aggression of the Armenian armed forces starting from September 27th. Under the presidential order, each family whose house was destroyed or damaged will be paid AZN6,000 for damage to household items, while AZN1,500 will be paid to each family member for damage to personal belongings.

AZERTAG.AZ : President approves payments for damage caused to civilian population as result of Armenian aggression

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter