President of Alliance of European Conservatives and Reformists pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC President of the Alliance of European Conservatives and Reformists Jan Zahradil has visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity. He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

