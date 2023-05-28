  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President of Azerbaijan: Everything is being done with great taste in city of Lachin

    28.05.2023 [11:20]
    President of Azerbaijan: Everything is being done with great taste in city of Lachin

    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “After we liberated our native lands from the invaders, I said that we would turn Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur into a paradise,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “If there is an image of paradise, then this is it. Spectacular nature, majestic mountains, beautiful buildings and houses – everything is being done with great taste so that both people can live comfortably here and the modern face of the city of Lachin is on the same level as the achievements of Azerbaijan,” the head of state added.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.05.2023 [01:24]
    President Ilham Aliyev: As a fraternal country, we are extremely proud of the successes of Türkiye
    29.05.2023 [01:00]
    President: Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are unparalleled in the world today
    28.05.2023 [17:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev: When I met the displaced people from Lachin 11 years ago, I told them that we would return and so it happened
    28.05.2023 [16:45]
    Azerbaijani President: Delimitation should be conducted on our conditions