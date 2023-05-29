President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received President of the World Taekwondo Federation and Vice-President of the International Olympic Committee

Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the World Taekwondo Federation Chungwon Choue and Vice-President of the International Olympic Committee Ser Miang Ng.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his meetings with Chungwon Choue and extended his congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the World Taekwondo Federation.

The importance of Baku’s hosting the 26th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships was underlined at the meeting.

Chungwon Choue highlighted excellent organization of the event, saying this tournament, which gathered representatives of 144 countries, is the biggest in the taekwondo history. Chungwon Choue said the fact that championship coincides with the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev has a symbolic significance.

Chungwon Choue pointed out that the World Taekwondo Federation had successfully cooperated with the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation for many years.

During the conversation, they noted the government takes much care for sports development in Azerbaijan and highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan’s successfully hosting prestigious international sport competitions.

The head of state pointed out that modern sport complexes also exist in the regions of Azerbaijan along with Baku, and underlined that large sport infrastructure would be created in the liberated lands too.

They said taekwondo enjoys big interest in Azerbaijan, and recalled Azerbaijani athletes’ winning a gold medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.