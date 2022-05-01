President of Azerbaijan: Our soldiers and officers passed through those forests, paving that road

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

“I said during the war that our work would be incomplete without Shusha. From the first day to the last day of the war, our goal was to liberate Shusha, our beloved city, the crown of Karabakh, from Armenian occupation, and we achieved that, you achieved that, the special forces achieved that,” said President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the personnel of the Special Forces’ military unit.

“Our tireless heroes took days to cross through those valleys and forests, with only light weapons in their hands. They liberated many villages along the way, shed blood, gave martyrs, but did not stop and only marched forward. Everyone who comes to Shusha today is simply puzzled – how did the children of Azerbaijan liberate this impregnable fortress?” the head of state noted.

“Every time one goes to Shusha via Victory Road, one keeps wondering about that. The number of people going to Shusha via Victory Road has significantly increased of late – both Azerbaijani and foreign citizens. During their subsequent contacts with me, people ask me how we could build this road in Azerbaijan in such a short time? And I say in reply that this is not the main issue – just imagine how our soldiers and officers passed through those forests, paving that road, and by naming this road Victory Road, we have inscribed this glorious Victory in our history once again,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.