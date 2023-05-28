  • HOMEPAGE
    President of Azerbaijan: The border checkpoint established on the border should be a lesson for the Armenians living in Karabakh region

    28.05.2023 [13:56]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “The border checkpoint established on the border on April 23 should be a lesson for the Armenians living in the Karabakh region today,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “Unfortunately, they are still relying on someone, thinking that someone will save them in the future, someone will fight a war with Azerbaijan in the future. This is all nonsense. During the second Karabakh war, we showed a strong determination, and if no-one ventured to intervene at that time, who will come and fight against us for the Armenians after we regained all these lands?” the head of state noted.

