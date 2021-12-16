Brussels, December 15, AZERTAC On the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, an informal meeting has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

AZERTAG.AZ : President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia held informal meeting on initiative of French President in Brussels VIDEO

