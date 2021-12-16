President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia held informal meeting on initiative of French President in Brussels VIDEO
16.12.2021 [07:55]
Brussels, December 15, AZERTAC
On the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, an informal meeting has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.
