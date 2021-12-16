  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia held informal meeting on initiative of French President in Brussels VIDEO

    16.12.2021 [07:55]

    Brussels, December 15, AZERTAC

    On the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, an informal meeting has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia held informal meeting on initiative of French President in Brussels VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    16.12.2021 [09:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended Eastern Partnership Summit of European Union in Brussels VIDEO
    15.12.2021 [18:37]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels VIDEO
    15.12.2021 [18:13]
    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Spanish El Pais newspaper VIDEO
    15.12.2021 [17:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Brussels VIDEO
    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia held informal meeting on initiative of French President in Brussels VIDEO President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia held informal meeting on initiative of French President in Brussels VIDEO