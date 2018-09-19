    • / POLITICS

    President of Djibouti National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan 

    19.09.2018 [15:55]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend celebrations of the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

    He was met by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Valeh Alasgarov and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

