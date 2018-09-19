President of Djibouti National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
19.09.2018 [15:55]
Baku, September 19, AZERTAC
President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend celebrations of the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.
He was met by Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Valeh Alasgarov and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
19.09.2018 [12:07]
19.09.2018 [11:10]
19.09.2018 [10:40]
MULTIMEDIA
18.09.2018 [20:51]
18.09.2018 [20:41]
18.09.2018 [20:34]
19.09.2018 [15:55]
19.09.2018 [12:07]
19.09.2018 [11:10]
19.09.2018 [12:13]
18.09.2018 [18:44]
18.09.2018 [16:17]
18.09.2018 [10:59]
17.09.2018 [21:12]
14.09.2018 [12:20]
13.09.2018 [17:30]
11.09.2018 [15:19]
19.09.2018 [10:11]
18.09.2018 [15:56]
18.09.2018 [15:47]
18.09.2018 [12:11]
17.09.2018 [16:16]
03.09.2018 [20:49]
21.08.2018 [19:54]
08.08.2018 [14:48]
11.09.2018 [11:21]
29.08.2018 [21:20]
14.08.2018 [21:00]
20.06.2018 [17:28]
15.09.2018 [19:34]
14.08.2018 [17:40]
06.06.2018 [15:45]
05.06.2018 [19:33]
17.09.2018 [17:57]
14.09.2018 [20:20]
14.09.2018 [10:33]
12.09.2018 [10:10]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note