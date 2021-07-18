President of European Council Charles Michel visits Azercosmos Main Satellite Ground Control Center

Baku, July 18, AZERTAC

President of the European Council Charles Michel, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Main Satellite Ground Control Center of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

According to AZERTAC, Charles Michel met with Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev. Minister Rashad Nabiyev said Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union was of special importance for the country. The minister pointed to the great potential for the further development of relations in various fields, including transport, communications and high technologies.

Speaking about the development of the space industry in Azerbaijan, Rashad Nabiyev said that the launch of the “Azerspace-1” and “Azerspace-2” telecommunication satellites into orbit by the French company “Arianespace” was a clear example of the country's commitment to cooperation with European partners. He added that the “Azersky” Earth observation satellite was purchased from “Airbus Defense and Space” in 2014.

Rashad Nabiyev praised the efforts of the European Space Agency to expand relations between “Azercosmos” and the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS).

It was noted that the International Astronautical Congress would be held in Baku in 2023. Speaking about this international event, Rashad Nabiyev invited the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to take part in the congress.

During the meeting, a presentation was made on the creation and development of the space industry in Azerbaijan and the activities of Azercosmos. It was noted that the mission of Azercosmos was to provide satellite solutions based on advanced technologies for peace and prosperity in the world, and to work on new services and solutions to support local and global initiatives.

The Minister said that work was underway to install the antennas of the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service in the Main Satellite Ground Control Center of Azercosmos.

At the end of the meeting, President of the European Council Charles Michel familiarized himself with the teleportation station of the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service.