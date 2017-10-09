    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President of Georgia receives GUAM foreign ministers

    09.10.2017 [10:26]

    Tbilisi, October 9, AZERTAC

    Georgia's President Georgi Margvelashvili met with a delegation of the GUAM foreign ministers, which included Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and European Integration Minister of Moldova Andrei Galbur, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin.

    The meeting was also attended by Georgian Foreign Minister Mikhail Janelidze.

    Georgian president stressed the necessity of taking significant steps to ensure the format, which is inherently unique and implies cooperation between strategic partners, is even more developed and strongly represented in the international arena.

    The conversation also focused on the security issues in the region, sectoral cooperation and concrete plans for cooperation in the future.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President of Georgia receives GUAM foreign ministers
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    08.10.2017 [15:47]
    GUAM Foreign Ministers hold expanded meeting
    06.10.2017 [19:03]
    Pedro Agramunt resigns as PACE president
    05.10.2017 [14:48]
    EU’s Political and Security Committee representatives hail tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan
    04.10.2017 [23:41]
    “EU attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan”
    President of Georgia receives GUAM foreign ministers