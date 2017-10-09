President of Georgia receives GUAM foreign ministers

Tbilisi, October 9, AZERTAC

Georgia's President Georgi Margvelashvili met with a delegation of the GUAM foreign ministers, which included Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and European Integration Minister of Moldova Andrei Galbur, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin.

The meeting was also attended by Georgian Foreign Minister Mikhail Janelidze.

Georgian president stressed the necessity of taking significant steps to ensure the format, which is inherently unique and implies cooperation between strategic partners, is even more developed and strongly represented in the international arena.

The conversation also focused on the security issues in the region, sectoral cooperation and concrete plans for cooperation in the future.