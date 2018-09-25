    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President of Italian Senate hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President

    25.09.2018 [18:12]

    Rome, September 25, AZERTAC

    President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati has hosted an official dinner in honor of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva at Giustiniani palace in Rome.

    Prior to the official dinner, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited “Constitution”, “Red” and “Mirror” halls of the Giustiniani palace. The building is one of the most ancient and historic constructions in the city of Rome. The first Constitution of Rome was signed in this building.

    President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati then hosted the official dinner in honor of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President of Italian Senate hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    25.09.2018 [18:50]
    Rome hosted conference on centennial of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and relations of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy
    25.09.2018 [17:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Special Olympics chairman
    25.09.2018 [14:45]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with president of Italian Senate
    25.09.2018 [12:47]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018  VIDEO
    President of Italian Senate hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President President of Italian Senate hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President President of Italian Senate hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President President of Italian Senate hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President President of Italian Senate hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President President of Italian Senate hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President