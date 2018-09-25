President of Italian Senate hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President

Rome, September 25, AZERTAC

President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati has hosted an official dinner in honor of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva at Giustiniani palace in Rome.

Prior to the official dinner, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited “Constitution”, “Red” and “Mirror” halls of the Giustiniani palace. The building is one of the most ancient and historic constructions in the city of Rome. The first Constitution of Rome was signed in this building.

President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati then hosted the official dinner in honor of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.