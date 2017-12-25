    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga telephoned President Ilham Aliyev

    25.12.2017 [13:05]

    President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 25. 

    Khaltmaagiin Battulga congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him success in his presidential activity and robust health.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

    The presidents hailed good opportunities for developing bilateral relations between the two countries in a variety of fields.

