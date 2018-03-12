President of Montenegrin Parliament embarks on Azerbaijan visit
AzerTAg.az
12.03.2018 [19:59]
Baku, March 12, AZERTAC
President of the Parliament of Montenegro Ivan Brajovic has today arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.
At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Montenegro, Ivan Brajovic was greeted by First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials.
