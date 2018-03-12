    • / POLITICS

    President of Montenegrin Parliament embarks on Azerbaijan visit

    12.03.2018 [19:59]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Parliament of Montenegro Ivan Brajovic has today arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

    At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Montenegro, Ivan Brajovic was greeted by First Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials.

