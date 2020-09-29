  • HOMEPAGE
    President of Turkish Interparliamentary Union Group makes phone call to Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker

    29.09.2020 [16:19]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    President of the Turkish Interparliamentary Union Group of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ravza Kavakcı has made a phone call to Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

    The Speaker of the Parliament stressed the importance of support of Turkish officials and public figures to Azerbaijan regarding course of events in Nagorno-Karabakh. Mrs. Gafarova noted during her phone conversation with her counterpart Mustafa Shentop, the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey mentioned his country supports Azerbaijan`s just position. “This is an embodiment of “One nation, two states” expression,” she added.

    The Speaker also hailed expression of solidarity in the statements of all political parties represented in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President of Turkish Interparliamentary Union Group makes phone call to Azerbaijan`s Parliament Speaker
