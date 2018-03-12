    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

    12.03.2018 [12:29]

    Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

    A delegation led by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.03.2018 [21:33]
    Georgian prime minister ends official visit to Azerbaijan
    12.03.2018 [19:59]
    President of Montenegrin Parliament embarks on Azerbaijan visit
    12.03.2018 [18:35]
    OSCE PA president visits National Parliament of Azerbaijan
    12.03.2018 [17:54]
    Georgian Prime Minister visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku
    President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs