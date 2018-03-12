President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
AzerTAg.az
12.03.2018 [12:29]
Baku, March 12, AZERTAC
A delegation led by the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.03.2018 [21:33]
12.03.2018 [19:59]
12.03.2018 [18:35]
12.03.2018 [17:54]
MULTIMEDIA
12.03.2018 [18:42]
12.03.2018 [17:09]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
12.03.2018 [21:33]
12.03.2018 [20:29]
12.03.2018 [20:06]
12.03.2018 [19:59]
12.03.2018 [20:06]
12.03.2018 [19:05]
12.03.2018 [18:34]
12.03.2018 [16:00]
10.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [16:47]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
07.03.2018 [22:09]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note