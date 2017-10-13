Presidential Administration official: Nazi ideology spread in Armenia at state level

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

“More than seventy years have passed since the end of the Second World War. But, unfortunately, today we are witnessing how modern forgers deliberately try to distort the history of that terrible war to demonize the exploits of our fathers and grandfathers, to rehabilitate traitors and accomplices who fought on the side of the invaders,” said Deputy Head of the Department of Public and Political İssues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Arastun Mehdiyev.

He made remarks addressing an international conference on "Consolidation and unity of peoples as the main factor in the victory over fascism and preservation of peace" in Baku.

He emphasized that two years ago participants of the 70th session of the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to combat glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism. The resolution was signed by 126 states.

"It is puzzling that Armenia was among these countries, though the Nazi ideology is being spread at the state level in this country,” he said.

Arastun Mehdiyev pointed out that glorification of war criminals is widespread in Armenia. According to him, Armenians erected a monument to Nazi regime accomplice Garegin Nzhdeh, who killed thousands of innocent people, and the Armenian president participated in the inauguration ceremony.

He said that owing to this policy, creator of the Armenian Legion of the German Army during the World War II, became a national hero in Armenia.

Arastun Mehdiyev stressed that these actions of the Armenian leadership are not condemned neither by veterans, nor by general public of other countries. "Unfortunately, such indifference leads to the fact that today the heirs of the Armenian fascism, reviving the Nazi ideology, imposed war on us. And now, for more than twenty-five years, Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven surrounding regions have been under occupation,” he said, adding that more than a million Azerbaijanis became refugees as a result of ethnic cleansing conducted by Armenia.

He added that the idea of national superiority and the aggressive policy of Armenia threaten security in the whole region and also puts barriers to the fight against extremism and nationalism around the world.