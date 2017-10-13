    • / POLITICS

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet in Geneva on October 16

    13.10.2017 [13:23]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    Upon the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, a meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Geneva on October 16 to discuss the settlement process of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

