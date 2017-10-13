Baku, October 13, AZERTAC Upon the proposal of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, a meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Geneva on October 16 to discuss the settlement process of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

AZERTAG.AZ : Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to meet in Geneva on October 16

