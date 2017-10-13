    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria met in expanded format VIDEO

    13.10.2017 [11:02]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev have held an expanded meeting joined by their delegations.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria met in expanded format VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Rumen Radev made press statements VIDEO
    13.10.2017 [11:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Rumen Radev made press statements VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani national women`s volleyball team VIDEO
    03.10.2017 [09:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani national women`s volleyball team VIDEO
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Latvia met in expanded format VIDEO
    17.07.2017 [12:47]
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Latvia met in expanded format VIDEO
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Poland met in expanded format UPDATED
    27.06.2017 [13:06]
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Poland met in expanded format UPDATED
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    13.10.2017 [11:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Rumen Radev made press statements VIDEO
    13.10.2017 [11:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva VIDEO
    13.10.2017 [10:26]
    Official welcome ceremony was held for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev VIDEO
    11.10.2017 [21:21]
    Dinner party was hosted for participants of session of CIS Heads of State Council in Sochi
    President Ilham Aliyev attended the event
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria met in expanded format VIDEO Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria met in expanded format VIDEO