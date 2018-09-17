Press Secretary of Azerbaijani President comments on Armenian prime minister's absurd statement

Baku, September 17, AZERTAC

“This is not the first time that the Armenian prime minister makes irrelevant and absurd statements on internal affairs of Azerbaijan,” Press Secretary of the Azerbaijani President Azer Gasimov has told Trend as he commented on the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s absurd statement on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s son Heydar Aliyev’s military service in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Azer Gasimov said: “First of all, it shows that Pashinyan is a random figure in politics, and is unaware of international relations. Pashinyan regularly pokes his nose into the internal affairs of Azerbaijan. We would like to state that if Azerbaijan interferes in the internal affairs of Armenia, the life of Pashinyan`s government will not last long. The collapse of the Sargsyan dictatorship is evidence of that. Simply, under the present circumstances, the collapse of the Pashinyan regime is not suitable for Azerbaijan. The longer the dictatorship of Pashinyan in Armenia lasts, the more problems the country will face. Pashinyan will not be able to achieve what he wants by flattering, humiliating himself and behaving like a slave on his foreign trips. Pashinyan’s new dictatorship takes Armenia to the abyss. That is why the Azerbaijani side does not take any steps for the collapse of the Pashinyan government.

Pashinyan's next silly statement is about the military service of President Ilham Aliyev's son Heydar Aliyev in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. We would like to state that Heydar Aliyev was called up for the military service to one of the military units of Azerbaijan with the highest combat readiness level due to its physical qualities and preparedness, and the oath-taking ceremony held on September 16 demonstrated that this military unit is one of the leading military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. As for Pashinyan’s son, according to the information we have, he is assigned to one of the military units of Armenia located in the occupied Jabrail district of Azerbaijan, which is about 50 km away from the contact line, where he mainly deals with household issues. Although assigned to this military unit, he is spending most of his time in Khankandi. In general, cheap propaganda concerning the military service of Pashinyan's son is nothing but another populist and low-quality show.

We are well aware of what kind of showman Pashinyan is. Employees of the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan witnessed Pashinyan's feeble and flattering actions on the sidelines of the NATO Summit held in Brussels in July. Having posed for photographs together with leaders of NATO member states, Pashinyan presented this in Armenia as his meetings with these leaders. Such ridiculous actions testify to Pashinyan’s very bad showman skills.

In conclusion, we would like to reiterate that if Pashinyan wants to keep his current position, he would better not interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan."