Prime Minister: 2019 has been remembered as year of radical reforms in Azerbaijan

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“The year of 2019 has been remembered as the year of radical reforms in Azerbaijan,” said Prime Minister Ali Asadov in a video address to the Parliament.

Ali Asadov said: “The structural and personnel reforms carried out by the President of Azerbaijan also stimulate the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers. Last year, Azerbaijan entered a new stage of development.”

“Substantial measures have been taken to diversify the economy, develop the non-oil sector, expand export opportunities and improve the business environment in recent years, and macroeconomic stability and sustainable economic growth have been ensured,” the Prime Minister added.