    Prime Minister: 2019 has been remembered as year of radical reforms in Azerbaijan

    09.04.2020 [13:45]

    Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

    “The year of 2019 has been remembered as the year of radical reforms in Azerbaijan,” said Prime Minister Ali Asadov in a video address to the Parliament.

    Ali Asadov said: “The structural and personnel reforms carried out by the President of Azerbaijan also stimulate the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers. Last year, Azerbaijan entered a new stage of development.”

    “Substantial measures have been taken to diversify the economy, develop the non-oil sector, expand export opportunities and improve the business environment in recent years, and macroeconomic stability and sustainable economic growth have been ensured,” the Prime Minister added.

