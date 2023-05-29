Prime Minister Ali Asadov sends congratulatory letter to Vıce-President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay

Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a congratulatory letter to Vice-President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay over President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in the presidential elections.

The letter underlined that Türkiye has travelled a great path of development under leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and as a result of this, the Turkish people highly appreciated the large-scale activity and services of their leader towards achievement of the all-round prosperity of the country by expressing trust in him in the elections.

The results of the voting at these elections, which have become a triumph of national will and democracy, were welcomed with joy and enthusiasm in Azerbaijan.

Asadov expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Türkiye interstate relations based on mutual trust, support had been elevated to the highest level of alliance and strategic partnership and will be steadily developing for the welfare of both peoples.