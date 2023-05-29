  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Prime Minister Ali Asadov sends congratulatory letter to Vıce-President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay

    29.05.2023 [15:26]
    Prime Minister Ali Asadov sends congratulatory letter to Vıce-President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay

    Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has sent a congratulatory letter to Vice-President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay over President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in the presidential elections.

    The letter underlined that Türkiye has travelled a great path of development under leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and as a result of this, the Turkish people highly appreciated the large-scale activity and services of their leader towards achievement of the all-round prosperity of the country by expressing trust in him in the elections.

    The results of the voting at these elections, which have become a triumph of national will and democracy, were welcomed with joy and enthusiasm in Azerbaijan.

    Asadov expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Türkiye interstate relations based on mutual trust, support had been elevated to the highest level of alliance and strategic partnership and will be steadily developing for the welfare of both peoples.

    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.05.2023 [01:24]
    President Ilham Aliyev: As a fraternal country, we are extremely proud of the successes of Türkiye
    29.05.2023 [01:00]
    President: Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are unparalleled in the world today
    28.05.2023 [17:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev: When I met the displaced people from Lachin 11 years ago, I told them that we would return and so it happened
    28.05.2023 [16:45]
    Azerbaijani President: Delimitation should be conducted on our conditions