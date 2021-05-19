Prime Minister Ali Asadov to pay official visit to Russia
19.05.2021 [12:17]
Baku, May 19, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov will embark on an official visit to the Russian Federation, press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.
On May 20, Prime Minister Ali Asadov and the Azerbaijani delegation will meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and members of the Russian government.
