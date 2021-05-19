  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Prime Minister Ali Asadov to pay official visit to Russia

    19.05.2021 [12:17]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov will embark on an official visit to the Russian Federation, press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC.

    On May 20, Prime Minister Ali Asadov and the Azerbaijani delegation will meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and members of the Russian government.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Prime Minister Ali Asadov to pay official visit to Russia
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.05.2021 [11:05]
    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visits monument to Nizami Ganjavi in Rome
    19.05.2021 [10:49]
    Azerbaijani FM, Turkic Council Secretary General have phone talk
    18.05.2021 [11:25]
    Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with EU Commissioner in Brussels
    17.05.2021 [20:44]
    Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation embarks on official visit to Italy
    Prime Minister Ali Asadov to pay official visit to Russia