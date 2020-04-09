Prime Minister: All measures taken by Azerbaijani government aim to ensure health of people and security of our country

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“All measures taken by the Azerbaijani government aim to ensure the health of the people and the security of our country. We have to get out of this situation with minimal losses and protect our citizens,” said Prime Minister Ali Asadov in a video address to the Parliament.

“The government is monitoring the processes going on in the global economy and is taking preventive measures. The negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and decreasing oil prices on Azerbaijan can't be denied. However, the government do have the tools to minimize the negative impact on the country's economy, and these tools will be used flexibly.”

Prime Minister Ali Asadov said: “Under President Ilham Aliyev`s Order of March 19, 2020, one billion manats were allocated to finance measures to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Azerbaijan`s economy. Also, four working groups headed by the ministers of economy, finance, labor and social protection of population and the chairman of the Central Bank were established, and now a relevant action plan was developed and approved. This action plan will be implemented by the government in a timely and comprehensive manner.”